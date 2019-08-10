Reviewing OFS Credit Company Inc. (OCCIP)’s and Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)’s results

OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP) and Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OFS Credit Company Inc. 25 10.80 N/A 0.00 0.00 Focus Financial Partners Inc. 32 1.60 N/A 0.10 279.10

Table 1 demonstrates OFS Credit Company Inc. and Focus Financial Partners Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Focus Financial Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

OFS Credit Company Inc. and Focus Financial Partners Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OFS Credit Company Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Focus Financial Partners Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Competitively the consensus target price of Focus Financial Partners Inc. is $39.63, which is potential 64.30% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of OFS Credit Company Inc. shares and 90.4% of Focus Financial Partners Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.02% of Focus Financial Partners Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.5% 2.3% 2.7% 0% 0% 5.29% Focus Financial Partners Inc. -6.41% 0.04% -24.77% -2.45% -30.45% 6%

For the past year OFS Credit Company Inc. has weaker performance than Focus Financial Partners Inc.

Summary

Focus Financial Partners Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors OFS Credit Company Inc.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. The company's wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. It also offers recordkeeping and administration services. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.