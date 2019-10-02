Reviewing OFS Credit Company Inc. (OCCIP)’s and Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC)’s results

OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP) and Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OFS Credit Company Inc. 26 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Capital Southwest Corporation 22 0.00 15.59M 1.98 10.60

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has OFS Credit Company Inc. and Capital Southwest Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Capital Southwest Corporation 71,122,262.77% 10.5% 6.5%

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for OFS Credit Company Inc. and Capital Southwest Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OFS Credit Company Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Capital Southwest Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Capital Southwest Corporation is $23, which is potential 6.33% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of OFS Credit Company Inc. shares and 53.2% of Capital Southwest Corporation shares. Comparatively, 0.7% are Capital Southwest Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.5% 2.3% 2.7% 0% 0% 5.29% Capital Southwest Corporation 1.79% -0.62% -1.97% -1.56% 18.27% 10.27%

For the past year OFS Credit Company Inc. was less bullish than Capital Southwest Corporation.

Summary

Capital Southwest Corporation beats OFS Credit Company Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.