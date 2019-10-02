Reviewing OFS Credit Company Inc. (OCCIP)’s and Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC)’s results

OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP) and Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|26
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Capital Southwest Corporation
|22
|0.00
|15.59M
|1.98
|10.60
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 has OFS Credit Company Inc. and Capital Southwest Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Capital Southwest Corporation
|71,122,262.77%
|10.5%
|6.5%
Analyst Recommendations
The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for OFS Credit Company Inc. and Capital Southwest Corporation.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Capital Southwest Corporation
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Competitively the average target price of Capital Southwest Corporation is $23, which is potential 6.33% upside.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 0% of OFS Credit Company Inc. shares and 53.2% of Capital Southwest Corporation shares. Comparatively, 0.7% are Capital Southwest Corporation’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|0.5%
|2.3%
|2.7%
|0%
|0%
|5.29%
|Capital Southwest Corporation
|1.79%
|-0.62%
|-1.97%
|-1.56%
|18.27%
|10.27%
For the past year OFS Credit Company Inc. was less bullish than Capital Southwest Corporation.
Summary
Capital Southwest Corporation beats OFS Credit Company Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.
