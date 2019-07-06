Reviewing OFS Capital Corporation (OFS)’s and Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF)’s results

OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS) and Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OFS Capital Corporation 12 3.56 N/A 0.74 16.78 Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 4 6.07 N/A 0.04 72.75

Table 1 demonstrates OFS Capital Corporation and Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to OFS Capital Corporation. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. OFS Capital Corporation has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OFS Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both OFS Capital Corporation and Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 24.08% and 0% respectively. 22.08% are OFS Capital Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OFS Capital Corporation 1.65% 0.33% 6.85% 9.21% 10.38% 16.32% Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 1.6% 2.83% -38.22% 0% 0% -51.49%

For the past year OFS Capital Corporation had bullish trend while Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

OFS Capital Corporation beats on 5 of the 8 factors Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd.

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies. It invests in the aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services, food and beverage, health care services, specialty chemicals, transportation and logistics, distribution, franchising, and industrial and niche manufacturing sectors. The fund invests in companies based in United States. It seeks to invest between $3 million and $20 million in companies with revenues between $10 million and $200 million, Annual EBITDA between $3 million and $30 million, and Enterprise value between $10 million and $500 million. The fund seeks to invest in companies with debt values between $5 million and $25 million. The fund uses senior secured, unitranche loans, first-lien, second-lien, mezzanine loans, warrants, and preferred equity securities and common equity securities. It prefers to take a minority stake in the investments made. It also co-invests with its partners for additional capital.