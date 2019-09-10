Reviewing OFS Capital Corporation (OFS)’s and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS) and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OFS Capital Corporation 12 3.17 N/A 0.74 15.01 Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us OFS Capital Corporation and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OFS Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for OFS Capital Corporation and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OFS Capital Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 0 0 0 0.00

OFS Capital Corporation has a 4.90% upside potential and a consensus price target of $12.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 24.08% of OFS Capital Corporation shares and 17.51% of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund shares. Insiders owned roughly 22.08% of OFS Capital Corporation’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.01% of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OFS Capital Corporation -0.63% -10.11% -11.76% -2.04% -3.92% 4.06% Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 0.88% 2.17% 2.55% 7.25% 9.44% 10.5%

For the past year OFS Capital Corporation was less bullish than Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund.

Summary

OFS Capital Corporation beats Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund on 4 of the 6 factors.

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies. It invests in the aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services, food and beverage, health care services, specialty chemicals, transportation and logistics, distribution, franchising, and industrial and niche manufacturing sectors. The fund invests in companies based in United States. It seeks to invest between $3 million and $20 million in companies with revenues between $10 million and $200 million, Annual EBITDA between $3 million and $30 million, and Enterprise value between $10 million and $500 million. The fund seeks to invest in companies with debt values between $5 million and $25 million. The fund uses senior secured, unitranche loans, first-lien, second-lien, mezzanine loans, warrants, and preferred equity securities and common equity securities. It prefers to take a minority stake in the investments made. It also co-invests with its partners for additional capital.