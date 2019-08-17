Reviewing OFS Capital Corporation (OFS)’s and Its Rivals results

We are contrasting OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS) and its rivals on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.08% of OFS Capital Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.50% of all Asset Management’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.08% of OFS Capital Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.30% of all Asset Management companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has OFS Capital Corporation and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OFS Capital Corporation 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 198.90% 22.44% 9.04%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting OFS Capital Corporation and its competitors’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio OFS Capital Corporation N/A 12 15.01 Industry Average 81.25M 40.85M 31.96

OFS Capital Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower P/E ratio OFS Capital Corporation is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for OFS Capital Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OFS Capital Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.13 1.95 1.63 2.60

OFS Capital Corporation currently has a consensus price target of $12, suggesting a potential upside of 6.67%. The rivals have a potential upside of 133.26%. Based on the results given earlier, OFS Capital Corporation is looking more favorable than its rivals, research analysts’ view.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of OFS Capital Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OFS Capital Corporation -0.63% -10.11% -11.76% -2.04% -3.92% 4.06% Industry Average 2.24% 3.30% 9.05% 14.90% 14.21% 20.51%

For the past year OFS Capital Corporation was less bullish than its peers.

Dividends

OFS Capital Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

OFS Capital Corporation’s competitors beat on 6 of the 6 factors OFS Capital Corporation.

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies. It invests in the aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services, food and beverage, health care services, specialty chemicals, transportation and logistics, distribution, franchising, and industrial and niche manufacturing sectors. The fund invests in companies based in United States. It seeks to invest between $3 million and $20 million in companies with revenues between $10 million and $200 million, Annual EBITDA between $3 million and $30 million, and Enterprise value between $10 million and $500 million. The fund seeks to invest in companies with debt values between $5 million and $25 million. The fund uses senior secured, unitranche loans, first-lien, second-lien, mezzanine loans, warrants, and preferred equity securities and common equity securities. It prefers to take a minority stake in the investments made. It also co-invests with its partners for additional capital.