Reviewing OFS Capital Corporation (OFS)’s and Its Peers results

OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS) is a company in the Asset Management industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

OFS Capital Corporation has 24.08% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 40.50% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand OFS Capital Corporation has 22.08% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 8.30% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have OFS Capital Corporation and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OFS Capital Corporation 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 198.90% 22.44% 9.04%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting OFS Capital Corporation and its competitors’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio OFS Capital Corporation N/A 12 15.01 Industry Average 81.25M 40.85M 31.96

OFS Capital Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower P/E ratio OFS Capital Corporation is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for OFS Capital Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OFS Capital Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.58 1.78 2.60

$12 is the average target price of OFS Capital Corporation, with a potential upside of 2.92%. The rivals have a potential upside of 186.70%. Given OFS Capital Corporation’s stronger average rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe OFS Capital Corporation is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of OFS Capital Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OFS Capital Corporation -0.63% -10.11% -11.76% -2.04% -3.92% 4.06% Industry Average 2.24% 3.30% 9.05% 14.90% 14.21% 20.51%

For the past year OFS Capital Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Dividends

OFS Capital Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

OFS Capital Corporation’s rivals beat OFS Capital Corporation on 6 of the 6 factors.

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies. It invests in the aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services, food and beverage, health care services, specialty chemicals, transportation and logistics, distribution, franchising, and industrial and niche manufacturing sectors. The fund invests in companies based in United States. It seeks to invest between $3 million and $20 million in companies with revenues between $10 million and $200 million, Annual EBITDA between $3 million and $30 million, and Enterprise value between $10 million and $500 million. The fund seeks to invest in companies with debt values between $5 million and $25 million. The fund uses senior secured, unitranche loans, first-lien, second-lien, mezzanine loans, warrants, and preferred equity securities and common equity securities. It prefers to take a minority stake in the investments made. It also co-invests with its partners for additional capital.