Reviewing OFS Capital Corporation (OFS)’s and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP)’s results

Both OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS) and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OFS Capital Corporation 12 3.22 N/A 0.74 16.78 Harvest Capital Credit Corporation 10 4.05 N/A 0.79 13.21

Table 1 highlights OFS Capital Corporation and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Harvest Capital Credit Corporation appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than OFS Capital Corporation. The business with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. OFS Capital Corporation is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Harvest Capital Credit Corporation, indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OFS Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Harvest Capital Credit Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both OFS Capital Corporation and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 24.08% and 10.68% respectively. Insiders held 22.08% of OFS Capital Corporation shares. Insiders Competitively, held 25.24% of Harvest Capital Credit Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OFS Capital Corporation 1.65% 0.33% 6.85% 9.21% 10.38% 16.32% Harvest Capital Credit Corporation 1.95% -1.79% -5.86% -4.74% 3.67% 4.03%

For the past year OFS Capital Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Harvest Capital Credit Corporation.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors OFS Capital Corporation beats Harvest Capital Credit Corporation.

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies. It invests in the aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services, food and beverage, health care services, specialty chemicals, transportation and logistics, distribution, franchising, and industrial and niche manufacturing sectors. The fund invests in companies based in United States. It seeks to invest between $3 million and $20 million in companies with revenues between $10 million and $200 million, Annual EBITDA between $3 million and $30 million, and Enterprise value between $10 million and $500 million. The fund seeks to invest in companies with debt values between $5 million and $25 million. The fund uses senior secured, unitranche loans, first-lien, second-lien, mezzanine loans, warrants, and preferred equity securities and common equity securities. It prefers to take a minority stake in the investments made. It also co-invests with its partners for additional capital.