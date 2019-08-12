Reviewing OFS Capital Corporation (OFS)’s and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL)’s results

OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS) and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OFS Capital Corporation 12 3.24 N/A 0.74 15.01 First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of OFS Capital Corporation and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 has OFS Capital Corporation and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OFS Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

OFS Capital Corporation and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OFS Capital Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund 0 0 0 0.00

OFS Capital Corporation’s upside potential is 7.14% at a $12 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 24.08% of OFS Capital Corporation shares and 29.29% of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund shares. Insiders held 22.08% of OFS Capital Corporation shares. Insiders Competitively, held 6.68% of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OFS Capital Corporation -0.63% -10.11% -11.76% -2.04% -3.92% 4.06% First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund -1.84% 2.01% 4.57% 7.97% -10.18% 27.59%

For the past year OFS Capital Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors OFS Capital Corporation beats First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund.

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies. It invests in the aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services, food and beverage, health care services, specialty chemicals, transportation and logistics, distribution, franchising, and industrial and niche manufacturing sectors. The fund invests in companies based in United States. It seeks to invest between $3 million and $20 million in companies with revenues between $10 million and $200 million, Annual EBITDA between $3 million and $30 million, and Enterprise value between $10 million and $500 million. The fund seeks to invest in companies with debt values between $5 million and $25 million. The fund uses senior secured, unitranche loans, first-lien, second-lien, mezzanine loans, warrants, and preferred equity securities and common equity securities. It prefers to take a minority stake in the investments made. It also co-invests with its partners for additional capital.