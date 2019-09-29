Reviewing OFS Capital Corporation (OFS)’s and Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV)’s results

As Asset Management businesses, OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS) and Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OFS Capital Corporation 11 1.20 N/A 0.74 15.01 Eaton Vance Corp. 43 24.85 103.77M 3.34 13.33

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of OFS Capital Corporation and Eaton Vance Corp. Eaton Vance Corp. has higher revenue and earnings than OFS Capital Corporation. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. OFS Capital Corporation is presently more expensive than Eaton Vance Corp., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OFS Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance Corp. 241,775,396.09% 36.2% 11.6%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for OFS Capital Corporation and Eaton Vance Corp. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OFS Capital Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Eaton Vance Corp. 1 1 0 2.50

OFS Capital Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 2.56% and an $12 average target price. Meanwhile, Eaton Vance Corp.’s average target price is $46, while its potential upside is 1.77%. Based on the results shown earlier, OFS Capital Corporation is looking more favorable than Eaton Vance Corp., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 24.08% of OFS Capital Corporation shares and 74.6% of Eaton Vance Corp. shares. Insiders owned roughly 22.08% of OFS Capital Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, 0.2% are Eaton Vance Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OFS Capital Corporation -0.63% -10.11% -11.76% -2.04% -3.92% 4.06% Eaton Vance Corp. -2.65% 2.3% 7.49% 16.64% -16.21% 26.49%

For the past year OFS Capital Corporation was less bullish than Eaton Vance Corp.

Summary

Eaton Vance Corp. beats on 10 of the 13 factors OFS Capital Corporation.

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies. It invests in the aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services, food and beverage, health care services, specialty chemicals, transportation and logistics, distribution, franchising, and industrial and niche manufacturing sectors. The fund invests in companies based in United States. It seeks to invest between $3 million and $20 million in companies with revenues between $10 million and $200 million, Annual EBITDA between $3 million and $30 million, and Enterprise value between $10 million and $500 million. The fund seeks to invest in companies with debt values between $5 million and $25 million. The fund uses senior secured, unitranche loans, first-lien, second-lien, mezzanine loans, warrants, and preferred equity securities and common equity securities. It prefers to take a minority stake in the investments made. It also co-invests with its partners for additional capital.