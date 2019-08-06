Reviewing OFS Capital Corporation (OFS)’s and Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV)’s results

Both OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS) and Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OFS Capital Corporation 12 3.22 N/A 0.74 15.01 Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust 12 15.78 N/A 0.99 13.01

Table 1 highlights OFS Capital Corporation and Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to OFS Capital Corporation. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. OFS Capital Corporation is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OFS Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 24.08% of OFS Capital Corporation shares and 0% of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust shares. OFS Capital Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 22.08%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 94.89% of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OFS Capital Corporation -0.63% -10.11% -11.76% -2.04% -3.92% 4.06% Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust 0.47% 3.68% 5.52% 11.2% 12.17% 15.72%

For the past year OFS Capital Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust beats OFS Capital Corporation.

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies. It invests in the aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services, food and beverage, health care services, specialty chemicals, transportation and logistics, distribution, franchising, and industrial and niche manufacturing sectors. The fund invests in companies based in United States. It seeks to invest between $3 million and $20 million in companies with revenues between $10 million and $200 million, Annual EBITDA between $3 million and $30 million, and Enterprise value between $10 million and $500 million. The fund seeks to invest in companies with debt values between $5 million and $25 million. The fund uses senior secured, unitranche loans, first-lien, second-lien, mezzanine loans, warrants, and preferred equity securities and common equity securities. It prefers to take a minority stake in the investments made. It also co-invests with its partners for additional capital.