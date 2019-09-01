Reviewing OFS Capital Corporation (OFS)’s and CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN)’s results

Both OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS) and CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OFS Capital Corporation 12 3.14 N/A 0.74 15.01 CM Finance Inc. 7 2.16 N/A -0.42 0.00

Demonstrates OFS Capital Corporation and CM Finance Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OFS Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% CM Finance Inc. 0.00% -3.6% -1.8%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for OFS Capital Corporation and CM Finance Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OFS Capital Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 CM Finance Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of OFS Capital Corporation is $12, with potential upside of 4.80%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

OFS Capital Corporation and CM Finance Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 24.08% and 49.8%. About 22.08% of OFS Capital Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.88% of CM Finance Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OFS Capital Corporation -0.63% -10.11% -11.76% -2.04% -3.92% 4.06% CM Finance Inc. -0.27% -3.29% 2.23% -4.55% -16.48% 17.6%

For the past year OFS Capital Corporation was less bullish than CM Finance Inc.

Summary

OFS Capital Corporation beats CM Finance Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies. It invests in the aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services, food and beverage, health care services, specialty chemicals, transportation and logistics, distribution, franchising, and industrial and niche manufacturing sectors. The fund invests in companies based in United States. It seeks to invest between $3 million and $20 million in companies with revenues between $10 million and $200 million, Annual EBITDA between $3 million and $30 million, and Enterprise value between $10 million and $500 million. The fund seeks to invest in companies with debt values between $5 million and $25 million. The fund uses senior secured, unitranche loans, first-lien, second-lien, mezzanine loans, warrants, and preferred equity securities and common equity securities. It prefers to take a minority stake in the investments made. It also co-invests with its partners for additional capital.