Reviewing OFG Bancorp (OFG)’s and Its Rivals results

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) is a company in the Money Center Banks industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.8% of OFG Bancorp’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.68% of all Money Center Banks’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of OFG Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.51% of all Money Center Banks companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has OFG Bancorp and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OFG Bancorp 0.00% 8.50% 1.10% Industry Average 27.12% 11.92% 1.18%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares OFG Bancorp and its competitors’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio OFG Bancorp N/A 21 13.13 Industry Average 3.65B 13.45B 14.06

OFG Bancorp has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for OFG Bancorp and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OFG Bancorp 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.50 1.82 2.49

The peers have a potential upside of 44.27%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of OFG Bancorp and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OFG Bancorp -0.04% -5.71% 13.89% 15.99% 37.57% 37.48% Industry Average 1.72% 3.31% 5.06% 8.56% 16.38% 17.37%

For the past year OFG Bancorp was more bullish than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

OFG Bancorp is 55.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.55. In other hand, OFG Bancorp’s competitors have beta of 1.07 which is 6.72% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

OFG Bancorp does not pay a dividend.

Summary

OFG Bancorp’s competitors show that they’re better in 5 of the 5 indicators compared to the company itself.

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services primarily in Puerto Rico. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; mortgage, commercial, consumer, and auto lending products; financial planning, insurance, financial service, and investment brokerage; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services. It also offers securities brokerage services, including various investment alternatives, such as tax-advantaged fixed income securities, mutual funds, stocks, and bonds to retail and institutional clients; separately-managed accounts and mutual fund asset allocation programs; and trust, retirement planning, insurance, pension administration, and other financial services. In addition, the company is involved in the management and participation in public offerings and private placements of debt and equity securities; insurance agency business; and administration of retirement plans in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Caribbean. Further, it is involved in various treasury-related functions with an investment portfolio consisting of mortgage-backed securities, obligations of U.S. government sponsored agencies, Puerto Rico government and agency obligations, and money market instruments. The company operates through a network of 48 branches in Puerto Rico. OFG Bancorp was founded in 1964 and is based in San Juan, Puerto Rico.