Reviewing Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. (OMEX)’s and Team Inc. (NYSE:TISI)’s results

We are contrasting Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX) and Team Inc. (NYSE:TISI) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Business Services companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. 6 13.33 N/A -0.52 0.00 Team Inc. 16 0.43 N/A -2.37 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. and Team Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. and Team Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. 0.00% 19.4% -130.2% Team Inc. 0.00% -15.6% -6.8%

Volatility & Risk

Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. is 185.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 2.85. Team Inc. on the other hand, has 1.57 beta which makes it 57.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.1 and 0.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Team Inc. are 2.2 and 1.9 respectively. Team Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. and Team Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 8.8% and 0%. Insiders held roughly 2.5% of Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.3% of Team Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. 3.93% -12.39% -1.18% -0.6% -29.1% 50.75% Team Inc. 4.81% 4.48% -3.44% 14.21% -26.07% 13.04%

For the past year Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. was more bullish than Team Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. beats Team Inc.

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in deep-ocean exploration activities worldwide. The company provides exploration services, including geophysical and geotechnical assessments of seabed mineral deposits to companies. It also charters or leases its marine exploration equipment, vessels, and services. Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

Team, Inc. provides specialty industrial services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: TeamQualspec Group (TeamQualspec), TeamFurmanite Group (TeamFurmanite), and Quest Integrity. The TeamQualspec segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, eddy current testing, and alternating current field measurement services. It also provides long-range guided ultrasonic, phased array ultrasonic testing, tank inspection and management programs, rope access, and mechanical integrity and field heat treating services. The TeamFurmanite segment provides on-stream and turnaround/project related services, such as leak repair, fugitive emissions control, hot tapping, field machining and technical bolting, valve repair, field welding, heat exchanger and maintenance, isolation and test plug, and valve insertion services. The Quest Integrity segment provides furnace tube inspection system, in-line inspection services, pipeline integrity management services, and engineering assessment services. The company serves petrochemical, refining, power, pipeline, steel, pulp, and paper industries; and municipalities, shipbuilding, original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and engineering and construction firms. Team, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas.