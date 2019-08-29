Reviewing Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. (OMEX)’s and Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXG)’s results

Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX) and Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXG) have been rivals in the Business Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. 6 12.19 N/A -0.52 0.00 Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. 1 1.14 N/A -0.44 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. and Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. and Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. 0.00% 19.4% -130.2% Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. 0.00% -34.7% -24.3%

Risk and Volatility

Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc.’s 2.85 beta indicates that its volatility is 185.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. has a 2.2 beta which is 120.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

0.1 and 0.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. Its rival Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.3 and 2.3 respectively. Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. and Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 8.8% and 22.8% respectively. About 2.5% of Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.5% of Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. 3.93% -12.39% -1.18% -0.6% -29.1% 50.75% Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. -1.84% 22.41% 17.57% -3.33% -20.91% 8.75%

For the past year Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. beats Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc.

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in deep-ocean exploration activities worldwide. The company provides exploration services, including geophysical and geotechnical assessments of seabed mineral deposits to companies. It also charters or leases its marine exploration equipment, vessels, and services. Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. develops and commercializes molecular diagnostic tests to detect genetic and other molecular alterations associated with gastrointestinal and endocrine cancers. The company offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion molecular test that can aid in pancreatic cyst diagnosis and pancreatic cancer risk assessment utilizing its proprietary PathFinder platform; ThyGenX, which assesses thyroid nodules for risk of malignancy; and ThyraMIR, which assesses thyroid nodules for risk of malignancy utilizing a proprietary gene expression assay. Its customers consist primarily of physicians, hospitals, and clinics. The company was formerly known as PDI, Inc. and changed its name to Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. in December 2015. Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.