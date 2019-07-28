Reviewing Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. (OMEX)’s and Document Security Systems Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS)’s results

Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX) and Document Security Systems Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) compete with each other in the Business Services sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. 6 13.07 N/A -0.60 0.00 Document Security Systems Inc. 1 0.64 N/A 0.09 12.30

Table 1 demonstrates Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. and Document Security Systems Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. and Document Security Systems Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. 0.00% 21.5% -147.2% Document Security Systems Inc. 0.00% 21.6% 9.4%

Volatility and Risk

Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 187.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.87 beta. From a competition point of view, Document Security Systems Inc. has a 2.7 beta which is 170.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. is 0.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.1. The Current Ratio of rival Document Security Systems Inc. is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.9. Document Security Systems Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. and Document Security Systems Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 8.7% and 3% respectively. About 4.5% of Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 27.64% of Document Security Systems Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. -4.81% -22.78% -9.17% -20.55% -28.78% 48.65% Document Security Systems Inc. -8.55% -10.08% -6.96% 3.88% -17.05% 46.06%

For the past year Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. was more bullish than Document Security Systems Inc.

Summary

Document Security Systems Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc.

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in deep-ocean exploration activities worldwide. The company provides exploration services, including geophysical and geotechnical assessments of seabed mineral deposits to companies. It also charters or leases its marine exploration equipment, vessels, and services. Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

Document Security Systems, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells paper and plastic products to protect information from unauthorized scanning, copying, and digital imaging worldwide. The companyÂ’s DSS Packaging and Printing Group segment produces custom paperboard packaging products for pharmaceutical, beverage, photo packaging, toy, specialty foods, direct marketing, and other industries; and offers secure and commercial printing services for end-user customers, as well as technical support for its technology licensees. It also provides security paper, vital records, prescription papers, birth certificates, receipts, manuals, identification materials, entertainment tickets, secure coupons, parts tracking forms, brochures, direct mailing pieces, catalogs, business cards, etc. Its DSS Plastics Group segment manufactures laminated and surface printed cards, including magnetic stripes, bar codes, holograms, signature panels, invisible ink, micro fine printing, guilloche patterns, biometric, radio frequency identification, and watermarks for printed plastic documents, such as ID cards, event badges, and driverÂ’s licenses. The companyÂ’s DSS Digital Group segment provides data center centric solutions to businesses and governments through the cloud. It also develops an iPhone based application that integrates its traditional optical deterrent technologies into proprietary digital data security based solutions for brand protection and product diversion prevention. Its DSS Technology Management segment acquires or internally develops patented technology or intellectual property assets. Document Security Systems, Inc. markets its primary anti-counterfeiting products and technologies under the AuthentiGuard name. The company was formerly known as New Sky Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Document Security Systems, Inc. in July 1992. Document Security Systems, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.