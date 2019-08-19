Reviewing Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. (OMEX)’s and Civeo Corporation (NYSE:CVEO)’s results

This is a contrast between Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX) and Civeo Corporation (NYSE:CVEO) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Business Services and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. 6 11.23 N/A -0.52 0.00 Civeo Corporation 2 0.49 N/A -0.57 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. and Civeo Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. and Civeo Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. 0.00% 19.4% -130.2% Civeo Corporation 0.00% -19% -8.9%

Volatility and Risk

Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. has a 2.85 beta, while its volatility is 185.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Civeo Corporation’s 312.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 4.12 beta.

Liquidity

Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.1 and 0.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Civeo Corporation are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. Civeo Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. and Civeo Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Civeo Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Civeo Corporation is $4.5, which is potential 233.33% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. and Civeo Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 8.8% and 70.2% respectively. 2.5% are Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.6% of Civeo Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. 3.93% -12.39% -1.18% -0.6% -29.1% 50.75% Civeo Corporation -2.37% -2.94% -12.7% -27.63% -58.44% 15.38%

For the past year Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. has stronger performance than Civeo Corporation

Summary

Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. beats Civeo Corporation on 5 of the 8 factors.

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in deep-ocean exploration activities worldwide. The company provides exploration services, including geophysical and geotechnical assessments of seabed mineral deposits to companies. It also charters or leases its marine exploration equipment, vessels, and services. Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

Civeo Corporation offers workforce accommodation, logistics, and facility management services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company develops lodges and villages, open camps, and mobile assets, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations. It also offers catering and food, housekeeping, recreation facility, laundry and facility management, water and wastewater treatment, power generation, communications, and personnel logistics services, as well as camp management services, including fresh water and sewage hauling services. The company operates 19 lodges and villages with approximately 24,000 rooms in Canada and Australia; 8 smaller open camp properties; and a fleet of mobile accommodation assets. It serves independent oil and natural gas, mining, and oilfield and mining service companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.