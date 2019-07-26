Reviewing Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. (OMEX)’s and Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)’s results

This is a contrast between Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX) and Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Business Services and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. 6 13.09 N/A -0.60 0.00 Booking Holdings Inc. 1,805 5.78 N/A 86.45 20.70

Demonstrates Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. and Booking Holdings Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. and Booking Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. 0.00% 21.5% -147.2% Booking Holdings Inc. 0.00% 46% 17.5%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.87 beta means Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc.’s volatility is 187.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Booking Holdings Inc.’s 1.05 beta is the reason why it is 5.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. is 0.1 while its Current Ratio is 0.1. Meanwhile, Booking Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. Booking Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. and Booking Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Booking Holdings Inc. 0 4 4 2.50

Booking Holdings Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $2011.25 average target price and a 4.42% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. and Booking Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 8.7% and 99%. Insiders owned 4.5% of Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.3% of Booking Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. -4.81% -22.78% -9.17% -20.55% -28.78% 48.65% Booking Holdings Inc. 2.16% -3.08% -6.8% -7.65% -13.64% 3.89%

For the past year Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. has stronger performance than Booking Holdings Inc.

Summary

Booking Holdings Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc.

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in deep-ocean exploration activities worldwide. The company provides exploration services, including geophysical and geotechnical assessments of seabed mineral deposits to companies. It also charters or leases its marine exploration equipment, vessels, and services. Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

Booking Holdings Inc. provides online travel and related services in the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates Booking.com, which provides online accommodation reservation services; offers hotel, rental car, and airline ticket reservation services, as well as vacation packages and cruises under the priceline.com brand through its Name Your Own Price and Express Deals travel services; and operates KAYAK, a meta-search service allowing consumers to easily search and compare travel itineraries and prices, including airline ticket, accommodation, and rental car reservation information. The company also operates agoda.com, which provides online accommodation reservation services; Rentalcars.com that offers rental car reservation services; and OpenTable that offers restaurant reservation and information services to consumers and restaurant reservation management, as well as customer acquisition services to restaurants. As of December 31, 2017, it operated in approximately 220 countries and territories. The company was formerly known as The Priceline Group Inc. and changed its name to Booking Holdings Inc. in February 2018. Booking Holdings Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.