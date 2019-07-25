Reviewing Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (ODT)’s and Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL)’s results

We are contrasting Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) and Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 23 0.00 N/A -4.10 0.00 Vical Incorporated 1 89.03 N/A -0.67 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. and Vical Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Odonate Therapeutics Inc. and Vical Incorporated’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -73.9% -65.8% Vical Incorporated 0.00% -29.4% -27.6%

Liquidity

Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.8 while its Quick Ratio is 5.8. On the competitive side is, Vical Incorporated which has a 18.4 Current Ratio and a 18.4 Quick Ratio. Vical Incorporated is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Odonate Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 95.8% of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 38.6% of Vical Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.4%. Comparatively, 0.97% are Vical Incorporated’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 7.87% -11.16% 32.46% 27.88% -3.65% 57.67% Vical Incorporated -1.41% -3.39% 15.15% -14.29% -32.94% -3.39%

For the past year Odonate Therapeutics Inc. has 57.67% stronger performance while Vical Incorporated has -3.39% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Vical Incorporated beats Odonate Therapeutics Inc.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics to enhance the lives of patients with cancer in the United States. It is developing Tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that has completed Phase II clinical trials for patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.

Vical Incorporated engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products based on its DNA delivery technologies for the prevention and treatment of serious or life-threatening diseases. It is developing various DNA-based vaccines and other therapeutics, such as VCL-HB01 therapeutic vaccine for herpes simplex virus-2 that is in Phase II clinical trial to prevent and protect against lesion recurrence; VL-2397 antifungal program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of invasive fungal infections; and CyMVectin prophylactic vaccine for CMV that is in preclinical stage for the prevention of fetal transmission during pregnancy. The company also engages in contract manufacturing of plasmid investigational products for various clients. It has collaborations with Astellas to develop and commercialize certain products, including ASP0113 for the control and prevention of CMV infection in immunocompromised patients; and Merial for use of the companyÂ’s core DNA delivery technology in a therapeutic vaccine designed to aid in extending survival time of dogs with oral melanoma. It also has a license agreement with Astellas to develop and commercialize novel antifungal candidate. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.