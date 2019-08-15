Reviewing Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (ODT)’s and UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN)’s results

Both Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) and UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 25 0.00 N/A -4.46 0.00 UroGen Pharma Ltd. 37 2249.46 N/A -5.02 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. and UroGen Pharma Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. and UroGen Pharma Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -68.4% UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0.00% -61.2% -56.8%

Analyst Ratings

Odonate Therapeutics Inc. and UroGen Pharma Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0 2 0 2.00

UroGen Pharma Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $45.5 consensus price target and a 40.43% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Odonate Therapeutics Inc. and UroGen Pharma Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 83.5% and 75.4% respectively. 0.1% are Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, UroGen Pharma Ltd. has 1.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 21.28% 8.9% 135.96% 150.77% 100.89% 189.42% UroGen Pharma Ltd. 6.5% -6.42% -9.76% -17.87% -24.15% -20.81%

For the past year Odonate Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while UroGen Pharma Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

UroGen Pharma Ltd. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Odonate Therapeutics Inc.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics to enhance the lives of patients with cancer in the United States. It is developing Tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that has completed Phase II clinical trials for patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates, MitoGel and VesiGel are formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic drug which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment only in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant, or supplemental post-surgery, therapy. The company is developing its product candidates as chemoablation agents, which are designed to remove tumors by non-surgical means, to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer, including low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma, and low-grade bladder cancer. UroGen Pharma Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in RaÂ’anana, Israel.