Reviewing Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (ODT)’s and Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH)’s results

Both Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) and Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 26 0.00 N/A -4.46 0.00 Recro Pharma Inc. 9 2.85 N/A -3.27 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. and Recro Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -68.4% Recro Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% -40%

Liquidity

Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.6 while its Quick Ratio is 9.6. On the competitive side is, Recro Pharma Inc. which has a 3.6 Current Ratio and a 3.2 Quick Ratio. Odonate Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Recro Pharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Odonate Therapeutics Inc. and Recro Pharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Recro Pharma Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Odonate Therapeutics Inc. has a -67.54% downside potential and an average target price of $10. Recro Pharma Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $8.5 consensus target price and a -27.72% potential downside. The information presented earlier suggests that Recro Pharma Inc. looks more robust than Odonate Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 83.5% of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 71.4% of Recro Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 1.8% of Recro Pharma Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 21.28% 8.9% 135.96% 150.77% 100.89% 189.42% Recro Pharma Inc. -2.04% -5.88% 5.96% 21.52% 88.61% 35.21%

For the past year Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Recro Pharma Inc.

Summary

Recro Pharma Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Odonate Therapeutics Inc.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics to enhance the lives of patients with cancer in the United States. It is developing Tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that has completed Phase II clinical trials for patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.

Recro Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in developing non-opioid products for the treatment of acute pain primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain. The company also provides Dex-IN, an intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine that is in development stage for treating post-operative pain and peri-procedural pain; and Fadolmidine, alpha-2 agonist product for use in treating neuropathic pain. It also provides contract development and manufacturing services. It has a license agreement with Orion Corporation for the development and commercialization of Non-Injectable Dexmedetomidine. The company focuses on offering its products for hospitals and related markets. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc. and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc. in August 2008. Recro Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.