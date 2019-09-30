Reviewing Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (ODT)’s and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 31 0.00 13.92M -4.46 0.00 Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 43.75M -0.99 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 45,549,738.22% -78% -68.4% Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3,146,802,848.31% -83.8% -74%

Liquidity

Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.6 while its Quick Ratio is 9.6. On the competitive side is, Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 9.4 Current Ratio and a 9.4 Quick Ratio. Odonate Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Odonate Therapeutics Inc. and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus target price of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. is $10, with potential downside of -61.23%. Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $5 consensus target price and a 228.95% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Odonate Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Odonate Therapeutics Inc. and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 83.5% and 71.5% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.6% are Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 21.28% 8.9% 135.96% 150.77% 100.89% 189.42% Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.12% -74.36% -73.49% -65.41% -84.72% -61.67%

For the past year Odonate Therapeutics Inc. has 189.42% stronger performance while Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -61.67% weaker performance.

Summary

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 11 factors Odonate Therapeutics Inc.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics to enhance the lives of patients with cancer in the United States. It is developing Tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that has completed Phase II clinical trials for patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing ganaxolone, a small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat adults with refractory focal onset epileptic seizures; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of genetic orphan disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Fragile X Syndrome, an orphan indication. The company is also developing ganaxolone IV formulation to treat status epilepticus. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with NovaMedica, LLC; and license agreement with Purdue Neuroscience Company. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.