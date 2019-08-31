Reviewing Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (ODT)’s and Its Competitors results

Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) is a company in the Biotechnology industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.5% of Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.20% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.45% of all Biotechnology companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Odonate Therapeutics Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78.00% -68.40% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Odonate Therapeutics Inc. and its peers’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Odonate Therapeutics Inc. N/A 26 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Odonate Therapeutics Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.20 1.51 2.39 2.83

The potential upside of the peers is 141.32%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 21.28% 8.9% 135.96% 150.77% 100.89% 189.42% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Odonate Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. are 9.6 and 9.6. Competitively, Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s competitors have 7.07 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. Odonate Therapeutics Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s peers.

Dividends

Odonate Therapeutics Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics to enhance the lives of patients with cancer in the United States. It is developing Tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that has completed Phase II clinical trials for patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.