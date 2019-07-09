Reviewing Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (ODT)’s and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -4.10 0.00 Immunic Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -34.26 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Odonate Therapeutics Inc. and Immunic Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Odonate Therapeutics Inc. and Immunic Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -73.9% -65.8% Immunic Inc. 0.00% -235.3% -182.3%

Liquidity

5.8 and 5.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Immunic Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7 and 7 respectively. Immunic Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Odonate Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 95.8% of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 1.9% of Immunic Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.4%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.3% of Immunic Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 7.87% -11.16% 32.46% 27.88% -3.65% 57.67% Immunic Inc. -10.99% -55.02% 34.55% -17.53% -95.4% 45.6%

For the past year Odonate Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Immunic Inc.

Summary

Odonate Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Immunic Inc.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics to enhance the lives of patients with cancer in the United States. It is developing Tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that has completed Phase II clinical trials for patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.