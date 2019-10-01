Reviewing Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (ODT)’s and G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)’s results

Both Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) and G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 30 0.00 13.93M -4.46 0.00 G1 Therapeutics Inc. 36 0.00 27.85M -2.51 0.00

Table 1 highlights Odonate Therapeutics Inc. and G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Odonate Therapeutics Inc. and G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 45,777,193.56% -78% -68.4% G1 Therapeutics Inc. 78,120,617.11% -28.3% -27.2%

Liquidity

Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 9.6 and 9.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor G1 Therapeutics Inc. are 30.2 and 30.2 respectively. G1 Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Odonate Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Odonate Therapeutics Inc. and G1 Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The downside potential is -59.20% for Odonate Therapeutics Inc. with average target price of $10. G1 Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $45 average target price and a 95.31% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that G1 Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Odonate Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Odonate Therapeutics Inc. and G1 Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 83.5% and 93.3%. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, G1 Therapeutics Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 21.28% 8.9% 135.96% 150.77% 100.89% 189.42% G1 Therapeutics Inc. -10.56% -18.55% 21.08% 17.75% -50.36% 29.56%

For the past year Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than G1 Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

G1 Therapeutics Inc. beats on 10 of the 11 factors Odonate Therapeutics Inc.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics to enhance the lives of patients with cancer in the United States. It is developing Tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that has completed Phase II clinical trials for patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for patients with small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with triple-negative breast cancer; G1T38, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in preclinical development stage. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.