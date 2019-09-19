Reviewing Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (ODT)’s and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX)’s results

Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -4.46 0.00 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 8 10.63 N/A -4.50 0.00

In table 1 we can see Odonate Therapeutics Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Odonate Therapeutics Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -68.4% Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.9% -44.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. are 9.6 and 9.6 respectively. Its competitor Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.4 and its Quick Ratio is 10.4. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Odonate Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Odonate Therapeutics Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -64.49% and an $10 consensus price target. Meanwhile, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $24, while its potential upside is 349.44%. Based on the data given earlier, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Odonate Therapeutics Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 83.5% of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 82.5% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% are Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.9% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 21.28% 8.9% 135.96% 150.77% 100.89% 189.42% Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. -3.58% -19.02% -53.29% -54.74% -66.02% -45.05%

For the past year Odonate Therapeutics Inc. has 189.42% stronger performance while Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has -45.05% weaker performance.

Summary

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. beats Odonate Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics to enhance the lives of patients with cancer in the United States. It is developing Tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that has completed Phase II clinical trials for patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.