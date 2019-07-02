Reviewing Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (ODT)’s and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX)’s results

We are comparing Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -4.10 0.00 Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.42 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -73.9% -65.8% Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.1% -88.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. are 5.8 and 5.8 respectively. Its competitor Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.6 and its Quick Ratio is 6.6. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Odonate Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Odonate Therapeutics Inc. and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 95.8% and 52.9% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 2.4% of Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 7.87% -11.16% 32.46% 27.88% -3.65% 57.67% Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.64% 7.57% -2.03% -34.98% -28.93% -7.74%

For the past year Odonate Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Odonate Therapeutics Inc. beats Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics to enhance the lives of patients with cancer in the United States. It is developing Tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that has completed Phase II clinical trials for patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.