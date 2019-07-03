Reviewing Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (ODT)’s and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA)’s results

Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -4.10 0.00 Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 31.88 N/A -2.66 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Odonate Therapeutics Inc. and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -73.9% -65.8% Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -87.2% -61.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. are 5.8 and 5.8 respectively. Its competitor Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.5 and its Quick Ratio is 4.3. Odonate Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 95.8% of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. shares and 41.7% of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 2.4% of Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 49.4% are Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 7.87% -11.16% 32.46% 27.88% -3.65% 57.67% Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 14.96% 36.13% 49.16% -31.73% -56.16% 52.11%

For the past year Odonate Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Odonate Therapeutics Inc. beats Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics to enhance the lives of patients with cancer in the United States. It is developing Tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that has completed Phase II clinical trials for patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia diseases. Its drug candidate includes avatrombopag, an orally administered thrombopoietin receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in patients with chronic liver diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.