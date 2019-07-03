Reviewing Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (ODT)’s and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA)’s results

Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Odonate Therapeutics Inc.
|20
|0.00
|N/A
|-4.10
|0.00
|Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|9
|31.88
|N/A
|-2.66
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 has Odonate Therapeutics Inc. and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Odonate Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-73.9%
|-65.8%
|Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-87.2%
|-61.8%
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. are 5.8 and 5.8 respectively. Its competitor Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.5 and its Quick Ratio is 4.3. Odonate Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 95.8% of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. shares and 41.7% of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 2.4% of Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 49.4% are Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Odonate Therapeutics Inc.
|7.87%
|-11.16%
|32.46%
|27.88%
|-3.65%
|57.67%
|Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|14.96%
|36.13%
|49.16%
|-31.73%
|-56.16%
|52.11%
For the past year Odonate Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
Odonate Therapeutics Inc. beats Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.
Odonate Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics to enhance the lives of patients with cancer in the United States. It is developing Tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that has completed Phase II clinical trials for patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.
Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia diseases. Its drug candidate includes avatrombopag, an orally administered thrombopoietin receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in patients with chronic liver diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.