Reviewing Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (ODT)’s and Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI)’s results

We are contrasting Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) and Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 25 0.00 N/A -4.46 0.00 Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 2 14.68 N/A -0.29 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Odonate Therapeutics Inc. and Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Odonate Therapeutics Inc. and Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -68.4% Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 0.00% 282.5% -61.9%

Liquidity

Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 9.6 and 9.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Cleveland BioLabs Inc. are 3.7 and 3.7 respectively. Odonate Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Odonate Therapeutics Inc. and Cleveland BioLabs Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 83.5% and 5.2% respectively. Insiders owned 0.1% of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, 58.14% are Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 21.28% 8.9% 135.96% 150.77% 100.89% 189.42% Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 6.38% -1.87% 9.03% 11.35% -36.08% 55.45%

For the past year Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

Summary

Cleveland BioLabs Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Odonate Therapeutics Inc.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics to enhance the lives of patients with cancer in the United States. It is developing Tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that has completed Phase II clinical trials for patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and the Russian Federation. The companyÂ’s advanced product candidate is entolimod, a Toll-like receptor 5 (TLR5) agonist that is used to prevent death from acute radiation syndrome, and as an oncology drug. It is also developing CBLB612, a pharmacologically optimized synthetic molecule that structurally mimics naturally occurring lipopeptides of Mycoplasma, and activates NF-kB pro-survival and immunoregulatory signaling pathways; and Mobilan, a recombinant non-replicating adenovirus that directs expression of TLR5 and its agonistic ligand. In addition, the company develops CBL0137, a small molecule with a multi-targeted mechanism of action used for the treatment of various types of cancer. Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. has strategic partnerships with The Cleveland Clinic and Roswell Park Cancer Institute. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.