Reviewing Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (ODT)’s and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX)’s results

Both Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 27 0.00 N/A -4.46 0.00 Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.66 0.00

Demonstrates Odonate Therapeutics Inc. and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. and Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -68.4% Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -108.5% -80.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. is 9.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9.6. The Current Ratio of rival Cidara Therapeutics Inc. is 3.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.2. Odonate Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Odonate Therapeutics Inc. and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -64.74% and an $10 average target price. Meanwhile, Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $7, while its potential upside is 228.64%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Cidara Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Odonate Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 83.5% of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. shares and 69.6% of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. shares. 0.1% are Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.5% of Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 21.28% 8.9% 135.96% 150.77% 100.89% 189.42% Cidara Therapeutics Inc. -16.96% -13.94% -34.86% -50.18% -65.37% -39.57%

For the past year Odonate Therapeutics Inc. has 189.42% stronger performance while Cidara Therapeutics Inc. has -39.57% weaker performance.

Summary

Odonate Therapeutics Inc. beats Cidara Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics to enhance the lives of patients with cancer in the United States. It is developing Tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that has completed Phase II clinical trials for patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead product candidate is CD101 IV, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious, invasive fungal infections. The company also develops CD201, a novel bispecific antimicrobial immunotherapy for the treatment of multidrug-resistant gram-negative bacterial infections, including those caused by pathogens harboring the mcr-1 plasmid. In addition, it develops a proprietary immunotherapy technology platform Cloudbreak, which is designed to create compounds that direct immune system to attack and eliminate bacterial, fungal or viral pathogens. The company was formerly known as K2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. in June 2014. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in San Diego, California.