Reviewing Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (ODT)’s and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS)’s results

Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 30 0.00 13.93M -4.46 0.00 Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Odonate Therapeutics Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Odonate Therapeutics Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 46,263,699.77% -78% -68.4% Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -39.6% -33.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. are 9.6 and 9.6. Competitively, Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has 7.8 and 7.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Odonate Therapeutics Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -58.76% for Odonate Therapeutics Inc. with consensus target price of $10.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Odonate Therapeutics Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 83.5% and 17.9%. Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 21.28% 8.9% 135.96% 150.77% 100.89% 189.42% Caladrius Biosciences Inc. -4.41% 19.49% -0.35% -41.86% -44.16% -20.79%

For the past year Odonate Therapeutics Inc. has 189.42% stronger performance while Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has -20.79% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Odonate Therapeutics Inc. beats Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics to enhance the lives of patients with cancer in the United States. It is developing Tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that has completed Phase II clinical trials for patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.