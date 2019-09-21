Reviewing Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (ODT)’s and Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) and Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -4.46 0.00 Bicycle Therapeutics plc 9 13.53 N/A -1.46 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. and Bicycle Therapeutics plc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -68.4% Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

9.6 and 9.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.3 and 8.3 respectively. Odonate Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Bicycle Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Odonate Therapeutics Inc. and Bicycle Therapeutics plc can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0 0 3 3.00

$10 is Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential downside is -65.00%. Competitively the consensus price target of Bicycle Therapeutics plc is $18.67, which is potential 96.53% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Bicycle Therapeutics plc seems more appealing than Odonate Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 83.5% of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. shares and 22% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc shares. Insiders owned 0.1% of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, Bicycle Therapeutics plc has 21.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 21.28% 8.9% 135.96% 150.77% 100.89% 189.42% Bicycle Therapeutics plc -1.77% -16.55% 0% 0% 0% -31.16%

For the past year Odonate Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Bicycle Therapeutics plc had bearish trend.

Summary

Bicycle Therapeutics plc beats on 6 of the 9 factors Odonate Therapeutics Inc.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics to enhance the lives of patients with cancer in the United States. It is developing Tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that has completed Phase II clinical trials for patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.