Reviewing Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (ODT)’s and Anika Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) and Anika Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 25 0.00 N/A -4.46 0.00 Anika Therapeutics Inc. 38 7.12 N/A 2.05 26.83

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. and Anika Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -68.4% Anika Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 6.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. are 9.6 and 9.6. Competitively, Anika Therapeutics Inc. has 18.1 and 16.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Anika Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Odonate Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Odonate Therapeutics Inc. and Anika Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Anika Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Competitively the average target price of Anika Therapeutics Inc. is $38.67, which is potential -31.20% downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 83.5% of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. shares and 96.6% of Anika Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 0.1% of Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.9% of Anika Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 21.28% 8.9% 135.96% 150.77% 100.89% 189.42% Anika Therapeutics Inc. 34.96% 36.13% 68.01% 45.28% 39.72% 63.91%

For the past year Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Anika Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Anika Therapeutics Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Odonate Therapeutics Inc.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics to enhance the lives of patients with cancer in the United States. It is developing Tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that has completed Phase II clinical trials for patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology. Its orthobiologics products comprise ORTHOVISC, ORTHOVISC mini, MONOVISC, and CINGAL for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; HYALOFAST, a biodegradable support for human bone marrow mesenchymal stem cells used for cartilage regeneration and as an adjunct for microfracture surgery; HYALONECT, a woven gauze used as a bone graft wrap; HYALOSS used to mix blood/bone grafts to form a paste for bone regeneration; and HYALOGLIDE, an ACP gel used in tenolysis treatment. The companyÂ’s dermal products include wound care products that comprise HYALOMATRIX and HYALOFILL for the treatment of complex wounds, such as burns and ulcers, and for use in connection with the regeneration of skin; and ELEVESS, an aesthetic dermatology product. Its surgical products comprise HYALOBARRIER, a post-operative adhesion barrier for use in the abdomino-pelvic area; INCERT, a HA product used for the prevention of post-surgical spinal adhesions; MEROGEL, a woven fleece nasal packing; and MEROGEL INJECTABLE, a viscous hydrogel. The company also offers ophthalmic products, including injectable HA products that are used as viscoelastic agents in ophthalmic surgical procedures, such as cataract extraction and intraocular lens implantation; and veterinary products, which include HYVISC, an injectable HA product for the treatment of joint dysfunction in horses. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.