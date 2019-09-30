Reviewing Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (ODT)’s and AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)’s results

Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) and AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 31 0.00 13.92M -4.46 0.00 AnaptysBio Inc. 43 0.00 21.82M -2.68 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. and AnaptysBio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 45,549,738.22% -78% -68.4% AnaptysBio Inc. 51,292,900.80% -15.8% -15%

Liquidity

9.6 and 9.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. Its rival AnaptysBio Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 17 and 17 respectively. AnaptysBio Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Odonate Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Odonate Therapeutics Inc. and AnaptysBio Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 AnaptysBio Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The consensus price target of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. is $10, with potential downside of -61.23%. Competitively AnaptysBio Inc. has a consensus price target of $75, with potential upside of 112.83%. The information presented earlier suggests that AnaptysBio Inc. looks more robust than Odonate Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 83.5% of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of AnaptysBio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, AnaptysBio Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 21.28% 8.9% 135.96% 150.77% 100.89% 189.42% AnaptysBio Inc. -4.31% -2.7% -22.79% -17.79% -32.36% -15.8%

For the past year Odonate Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while AnaptysBio Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors AnaptysBio Inc. beats Odonate Therapeutics Inc.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics to enhance the lives of patients with cancer in the United States. It is developing Tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that has completed Phase II clinical trials for patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.

AnaptysBio, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The companyÂ’s proprietary anti-inflammatory pipeline includes ANB020, an anti-interleukin-33 antibody for the treatment of moderate-to-severe adult atopic dermatitis, severe adult peanut allergy, and severe adult eosinophilic asthma; ANB019, an anti-interleukin-36R antibody for the treatment of rare inflammatory diseases, including generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and a portfolio of checkpoint receptor agonist antibodies for the treatment of certain autoimmune diseases. It also has an immuno-oncology partnership with TESARO, Inc. and TESARO Development, Inc. to develop and commercialize an anti-PD-1 antagonist antibody (TSR-042) and an anti-TIM-3 antagonist antibody (TSR-022), which are under clinical development; and an inflammation partnership with Celgene Corporation to develop an anti-PD-1 checkpoint agonist antibody (CC-90006) that is in clinical stage. The company was formerly known as Anaptys Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to AnaptysBio, Inc. in July 2006. AnaptysBio, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in San Diego, California.