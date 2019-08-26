Reviewing Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (ODT)’s and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX)’s results

Both Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 26 0.00 N/A -4.46 0.00 Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.96 0.00

Table 1 highlights Odonate Therapeutics Inc. and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Odonate Therapeutics Inc. and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -68.4% Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -80% -70%

Liquidity

Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.6 while its Quick Ratio is 9.6. On the competitive side is, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. which has a 9.2 Current Ratio and a 9.2 Quick Ratio. Odonate Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Odonate Therapeutics Inc. and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 643.10% and its consensus price target is $35.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Odonate Therapeutics Inc. and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 83.5% and 69.9% respectively. Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Competitively, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. has 2.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 21.28% 8.9% 135.96% 150.77% 100.89% 189.42% Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.92% -10.46% -31.76% -37.94% -19.41% -33.98%

For the past year Odonate Therapeutics Inc. has 189.42% stronger performance while Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. has -33.98% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Odonate Therapeutics Inc. beats Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics to enhance the lives of patients with cancer in the United States. It is developing Tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that has completed Phase II clinical trials for patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjÃ¶gren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency. The company was formerly known as Aldexa Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. in March 2014. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.