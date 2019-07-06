Reviewing Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (ODT)’s and 22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)’s results

This is a contrast between Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) and 22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) based on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -4.10 0.00 22nd Century Group Inc. 2 9.32 N/A -0.07 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. and 22nd Century Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Odonate Therapeutics Inc. and 22nd Century Group Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -73.9% -65.8% 22nd Century Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.8 while its Quick Ratio is 5.8. On the competitive side is, 22nd Century Group Inc. which has a 9.3 Current Ratio and a 8.7 Quick Ratio. 22nd Century Group Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Odonate Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Odonate Therapeutics Inc. and 22nd Century Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 95.8% and 26.5% respectively. About 2.4% of Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.8% of 22nd Century Group Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 7.87% -11.16% 32.46% 27.88% -3.65% 57.67% 22nd Century Group Inc. -2.86% 7.94% -19.05% -26.88% -9.33% -18.07%

For the past year Odonate Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while 22nd Century Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors 22nd Century Group Inc. beats Odonate Therapeutics Inc.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics to enhance the lives of patients with cancer in the United States. It is developing Tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that has completed Phase II clinical trials for patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.

22nd Century Group, Inc., a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows for the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants to be decreased or increased through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It develops smoking cessation products and modified risk tobacco products for smokers who are unable or unwilling to quit smoking and who may be interested in cigarettes, which reduce exposure to nicotine or to certain tobacco smoke toxins and/or pose a lower health risk than conventional cigarettes. The companyÂ’s products include RED SUN and MAGIC regular and menthol cigarettes; and SPECTRUM government research cigarettes. It is also developing X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation; and modified risk cigarettes, such as BRAND A, which has approximately 95% less nicotine than conventional tobacco cigarettes, as well as BRAND B cigarettes that contain low amount of tar per milligram of nicotine. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a scientific collaboration with the University of Virginia; and a strategic partnership with Anandia Laboratories, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Clarence, New York.