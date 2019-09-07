Reviewing Ocwen Financial Corporation (OCN)’s and TPG Specialty Lending Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)’s results

Both Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE:OCN) and TPG Specialty Lending Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) are each other’s competitor in the Mortgage Investment industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocwen Financial Corporation 2 0.22 N/A -0.86 0.00 TPG Specialty Lending Inc. 20 5.47 N/A 1.90 10.27

Table 1 highlights Ocwen Financial Corporation and TPG Specialty Lending Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Ocwen Financial Corporation and TPG Specialty Lending Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocwen Financial Corporation 0.00% -21.2% -1.3% TPG Specialty Lending Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Ocwen Financial Corporation and TPG Specialty Lending Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 58% and 58.9% respectively. Ocwen Financial Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 1.9%. Comparatively, 0.33% are TPG Specialty Lending Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ocwen Financial Corporation -5% -9.52% 11.76% 7.95% -52.62% 41.79% TPG Specialty Lending Inc. -0.26% -0.15% -3.08% -0.49% 1.86% 8.59%

For the past year Ocwen Financial Corporation has stronger performance than TPG Specialty Lending Inc.

Summary

TPG Specialty Lending Inc. beats Ocwen Financial Corporation on 6 of the 7 factors.

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services holding company, engages in the servicing and origination of mortgage loans in the United States. Its Servicing segment provides residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate. This segmentÂ’s residential servicing portfolio includes conventional, government insured, and non-agency loans. The companyÂ’s Lending segment originates and purchases conventional and government-insured residential forward and reverse mortgage loans primarily through its correspondent lending arrangements, broker relationships, and directly with mortgage customers. The company also provides short-term inventory-secured loans to independent used car dealers to finance their inventory. Ocwen Financial Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing. The fund invests in business services, software & technology, healthcare, energy, consumer & retail, manufacturing, industrials, royalty related businesses, education, and specialty finance. It seeks to finance middle market companies principally located in the United States. The fund invests in companies with enterprise value between $50 million and $1 billion or more and EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million. The transaction size is between $15 million and $350 million. The fund invests across the spectrum of the capital structure and can arrange syndicated transactions of up to $500 million and hold sizeable positions within its credits.