Reviewing Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL)’s and Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) and Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 4 99.89 N/A -1.57 0.00 Zogenix Inc. 44 0.00 N/A -3.26 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and Zogenix Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0.00% -126.3% -76.7% Zogenix Inc. 0.00% -35% -27%

Volatility & Risk

Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s current beta is 1.74 and it happens to be 74.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Zogenix Inc. has beta of 1.97 which is 97.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and Zogenix Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Zogenix Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s upside potential is 159.19% at a $13.4 consensus price target. Competitively Zogenix Inc. has a consensus price target of $62.5, with potential upside of 32.70%. The information presented earlier suggests that Ocular Therapeutix Inc. looks more robust than Zogenix Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 52% of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Zogenix Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% are Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Zogenix Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ocular Therapeutix Inc. -3.49% -2.96% -1.91% -35.25% -47.21% -9.55% Zogenix Inc. -1.86% -1.76% -21.46% -8.02% -2.14% 2.8%

For the past year Ocular Therapeutix Inc. has -9.55% weaker performance while Zogenix Inc. has 2.8% stronger performance.

Summary

Zogenix Inc. beats Ocular Therapeutix Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of ocular therapies using its Hydrogel technology. Its product pipeline candidates utilize its platform to provide differentiated drug delivery solutions that are designed to reduce the complexity and burden of current drop or injection regimens by creating sustained release one-time or several-month dosage forms. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, DEXTENZA (dexamethasone insert) 0.4 mg for intracanalicular use has completed Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of ocular pain and inflammation following ophthalmic surgery. It is also developing OTX-TP (travoprost insert), which is in Phase 3 clinical development for glaucoma and ocular hypertension. In addition, the company is evaluating injectable drug delivery depots for back-of-the-eye diseases. Further, its commercial product includes the ReSure Sealant, which has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for ophthalmic use. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Zogenix, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of central nervous system disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is the ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome. It also develops Relday, an injectable formulation of risperidone to treat the symptoms of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder in adults and teenagers with 13 years of age and older. The company was formerly known as SJ2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Zogenix, Inc. in August 2006. Zogenix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.