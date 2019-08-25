Reviewing Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL)’s and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 4 97.52 N/A -1.58 0.00 Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0.00% -165.8% -80.4% Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. is 9.2 while its Current Ratio is 9.2. Meanwhile, Trevi Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4 while its Quick Ratio is 4. Ocular Therapeutix Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s consensus price target is $13.4, while its potential upside is 202.48%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 55.8% of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. shares and 47.6% of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. shares. 3.1% are Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 13.9% of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 1.75% 0.65% 24.66% 22.05% -14.68% 16.83% Trevi Therapeutics Inc. -0.66% -17.1% 0% 0% 0% -23.83%

For the past year Ocular Therapeutix Inc. had bullish trend while Trevi Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. beats Trevi Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of ocular therapies using its Hydrogel technology. Its product pipeline candidates utilize its platform to provide differentiated drug delivery solutions that are designed to reduce the complexity and burden of current drop or injection regimens by creating sustained release one-time or several-month dosage forms. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, DEXTENZA (dexamethasone insert) 0.4 mg for intracanalicular use has completed Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of ocular pain and inflammation following ophthalmic surgery. It is also developing OTX-TP (travoprost insert), which is in Phase 3 clinical development for glaucoma and ocular hypertension. In addition, the company is evaluating injectable drug delivery depots for back-of-the-eye diseases. Further, its commercial product includes the ReSure Sealant, which has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for ophthalmic use. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.