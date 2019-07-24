Reviewing Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL)’s and Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) and Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 4 91.39 N/A -1.57 0.00 Spero Therapeutics Inc. 11 17.46 N/A -2.63 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and Spero Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0.00% -126.3% -76.7% Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.2% -43.8%

Liquidity

Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.1 and 6.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Spero Therapeutics Inc. are 10.1 and 10.1 respectively. Spero Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Ocular Therapeutix Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. has a consensus price target of $13.4, and a 193.22% upside potential. Meanwhile, Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $28.5, while its potential upside is 171.69%. Based on the results shown earlier, Ocular Therapeutix Inc. is looking more favorable than Spero Therapeutics Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and Spero Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 52% and 53.7% respectively. 0.5% are Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.71% are Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ocular Therapeutix Inc. -3.49% -2.96% -1.91% -35.25% -47.21% -9.55% Spero Therapeutics Inc. 4.93% -2.45% 17.32% 39.09% 4.47% 93.82%

For the past year Ocular Therapeutix Inc. had bearish trend while Spero Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Spero Therapeutics Inc. beats Ocular Therapeutix Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of ocular therapies using its Hydrogel technology. Its product pipeline candidates utilize its platform to provide differentiated drug delivery solutions that are designed to reduce the complexity and burden of current drop or injection regimens by creating sustained release one-time or several-month dosage forms. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, DEXTENZA (dexamethasone insert) 0.4 mg for intracanalicular use has completed Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of ocular pain and inflammation following ophthalmic surgery. It is also developing OTX-TP (travoprost insert), which is in Phase 3 clinical development for glaucoma and ocular hypertension. In addition, the company is evaluating injectable drug delivery depots for back-of-the-eye diseases. Further, its commercial product includes the ReSure Sealant, which has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for ophthalmic use. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. It is developing SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic for use in adults to treat MDR gram-negative infections; SPR741 that has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is in preclinical development stage to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.