Reviewing Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL)’s and scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH)’s results

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) and scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 4 96.39 N/A -1.58 0.00 scPharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and scPharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0.00% -165.8% -80.4% scPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -36.7% -30.6%

Liquidity

9.2 and 9.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. Its rival scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.5 and 8.5 respectively. Ocular Therapeutix Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than scPharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and scPharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 scPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. is $13.4, with potential upside of 178.01%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 55.8% of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. shares and 60.3% of scPharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 3.1% of Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, scPharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 1.75% 0.65% 24.66% 22.05% -14.68% 16.83% scPharmaceuticals Inc. 10.06% 79.01% 80.12% 54.67% 25% 54.26%

For the past year Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than scPharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors scPharmaceuticals Inc.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of ocular therapies using its Hydrogel technology. Its product pipeline candidates utilize its platform to provide differentiated drug delivery solutions that are designed to reduce the complexity and burden of current drop or injection regimens by creating sustained release one-time or several-month dosage forms. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, DEXTENZA (dexamethasone insert) 0.4 mg for intracanalicular use has completed Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of ocular pain and inflammation following ophthalmic surgery. It is also developing OTX-TP (travoprost insert), which is in Phase 3 clinical development for glaucoma and ocular hypertension. In addition, the company is evaluating injectable drug delivery depots for back-of-the-eye diseases. Further, its commercial product includes the ReSure Sealant, which has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for ophthalmic use. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

scPharmaceuticals Inc., biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative pharmaceutical products. The company's under development products are for heart failure and infectious diseases that include Furoscix that is for treatment of worsening or decompensated heart failure outside of the inpatient setting. scPharmaceuticals Inc. formerly known as scPharmaceuticals LLC. and changed its name to scPharmaceuticals Inc. in March 2014. The company was founded 2013 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.