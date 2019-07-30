Reviewing Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL)’s and Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL)’s results

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) and Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 4 94.39 N/A -1.57 0.00 Rafael Holdings Inc. 17 58.18 N/A -0.06 0.00

Demonstrates Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and Rafael Holdings Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and Rafael Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0.00% -126.3% -76.7% Rafael Holdings Inc. 0.00% -3% -2.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. are 6.1 and 6.1. Competitively, Rafael Holdings Inc. has 13 and 13 for Current and Quick Ratio. Rafael Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ocular Therapeutix Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and Rafael Holdings Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Rafael Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s upside potential is 183.90% at a $13.4 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 52% of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. shares and 35.2% of Rafael Holdings Inc. shares. 0.5% are Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of Rafael Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ocular Therapeutix Inc. -3.49% -2.96% -1.91% -35.25% -47.21% -9.55% Rafael Holdings Inc. -3.82% 14.51% -0.92% 93.51% 93.74% 103.03%

For the past year Ocular Therapeutix Inc. had bearish trend while Rafael Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Rafael Holdings Inc. beats Ocular Therapeutix Inc.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of ocular therapies using its Hydrogel technology. Its product pipeline candidates utilize its platform to provide differentiated drug delivery solutions that are designed to reduce the complexity and burden of current drop or injection regimens by creating sustained release one-time or several-month dosage forms. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, DEXTENZA (dexamethasone insert) 0.4 mg for intracanalicular use has completed Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of ocular pain and inflammation following ophthalmic surgery. It is also developing OTX-TP (travoprost insert), which is in Phase 3 clinical development for glaucoma and ocular hypertension. In addition, the company is evaluating injectable drug delivery depots for back-of-the-eye diseases. Further, its commercial product includes the ReSure Sealant, which has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for ophthalmic use. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Rafael Holdings, Inc. holds commercial real estate assets. The company, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology drugs. Rafael Holdings, Inc. is based in Newark, New Jersey.