Reviewing Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL)’s and PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) and PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 4 102.99 N/A -1.57 0.00 PTC Therapeutics Inc. 36 9.82 N/A -3.52 0.00

Table 1 highlights Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0.00% -126.3% -76.7% PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -47.7% -18.4%

Volatility & Risk

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. has a 1.74 beta, while its volatility is 74.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, PTC Therapeutics Inc. is 92.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.92 beta.

Liquidity

6.1 and 6.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. Its rival PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.3 and 3.2 respectively. Ocular Therapeutix Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than PTC Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and PTC Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 160.19% and an $13.4 average price target. Competitively PTC Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $48, with potential upside of 8.92%. Based on the results shown earlier, Ocular Therapeutix Inc. is looking more favorable than PTC Therapeutics Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 52% of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 89.9% of PTC Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.5% of Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, PTC Therapeutics Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ocular Therapeutix Inc. -3.49% -2.96% -1.91% -35.25% -47.21% -9.55% PTC Therapeutics Inc. 4.37% 5.32% 35.99% 19.64% 37.15% 17.69%

For the past year Ocular Therapeutix Inc. had bearish trend while PTC Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of ocular therapies using its Hydrogel technology. Its product pipeline candidates utilize its platform to provide differentiated drug delivery solutions that are designed to reduce the complexity and burden of current drop or injection regimens by creating sustained release one-time or several-month dosage forms. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, DEXTENZA (dexamethasone insert) 0.4 mg for intracanalicular use has completed Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of ocular pain and inflammation following ophthalmic surgery. It is also developing OTX-TP (travoprost insert), which is in Phase 3 clinical development for glaucoma and ocular hypertension. In addition, the company is evaluating injectable drug delivery depots for back-of-the-eye diseases. Further, its commercial product includes the ReSure Sealant, which has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for ophthalmic use. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of orally administered, small molecule drugs that target post-transcriptional control processes. The companyÂ’s lead product is Translarna (ataluren), for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients; and which is in phase III clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis caused by nonsense mutations. It also develops Translarna, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type I caused by nonsense mutation, nonsense mutation aniridia, and nonsense mutation Dravet syndrome/CDKL5; and RG7916 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat spinal muscular atrophy. In addition, the companyÂ’s product candidate in cancer stem cell program include PTC596, an orally bioavailable and potent small molecule, which has completed phase I clinical trials that targets tumor stem cell populations by reducing the activity and amount of a protein called BMI1. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has collaborations with F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd and Hoffman-La Roche Inc., and the Spinal Muscular Atrophy Foundation to develop and commercialize compounds identified under its spinal muscular atrophy sponsored research program; and research collaboration with Massachusetts General Hospital for the treatment of rare genetic disorders resulting from pre-mRNA. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, New Jersey.