Reviewing Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL)’s and Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)’s results

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) and Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 4 102.59 N/A -1.57 0.00 Provention Bio Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.79 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and Provention Bio Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) and Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0.00% -126.3% -76.7% Provention Bio Inc. 0.00% -103.2% -62.9%

Liquidity

6.1 and 6.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. Its rival Provention Bio Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 32.9 and 32.9 respectively. Provention Bio Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Ocular Therapeutix Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and Provention Bio Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Provention Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 161.21% for Ocular Therapeutix Inc. with average price target of $13.4.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 52% of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 6.2% of Provention Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.5% of Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 14% of Provention Bio Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ocular Therapeutix Inc. -3.49% -2.96% -1.91% -35.25% -47.21% -9.55% Provention Bio Inc. -13.73% 24.38% 48.52% 11.39% 0% 98.87%

For the past year Ocular Therapeutix Inc. has -9.55% weaker performance while Provention Bio Inc. has 98.87% stronger performance.

Summary

Provention Bio Inc. beats Ocular Therapeutix Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of ocular therapies using its Hydrogel technology. Its product pipeline candidates utilize its platform to provide differentiated drug delivery solutions that are designed to reduce the complexity and burden of current drop or injection regimens by creating sustained release one-time or several-month dosage forms. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, DEXTENZA (dexamethasone insert) 0.4 mg for intracanalicular use has completed Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of ocular pain and inflammation following ophthalmic surgery. It is also developing OTX-TP (travoprost insert), which is in Phase 3 clinical development for glaucoma and ocular hypertension. In addition, the company is evaluating injectable drug delivery depots for back-of-the-eye diseases. Further, its commercial product includes the ReSure Sealant, which has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for ophthalmic use. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Provention Bio, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Oldwick, New Jersey.