Reviewing Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL)’s and OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)’s results

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) and OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 4 96.56 N/A -1.58 0.00 OncoCyte Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0.00% -165.8% -80.4% OncoCyte Corporation 0.00% -113.2% -83%

Volatility and Risk

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. has a 2.2 beta, while its volatility is 120.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, OncoCyte Corporation’s 396.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 4.96 beta.

Liquidity

Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 9.2 and 9.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor OncoCyte Corporation are 12.8 and 12.8 respectively. OncoCyte Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Ocular Therapeutix Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and OncoCyte Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 OncoCyte Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$9 is Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 98.24%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and OncoCyte Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 55.8% and 31.2% respectively. Insiders held roughly 3.1% of Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 23.9% of OncoCyte Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 1.75% 0.65% 24.66% 22.05% -14.68% 16.83% OncoCyte Corporation -10.61% -29.48% -57.14% -65.96% -33.21% 28.26%

For the past year Ocular Therapeutix Inc. was less bullish than OncoCyte Corporation.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of ocular therapies using its Hydrogel technology. Its product pipeline candidates utilize its platform to provide differentiated drug delivery solutions that are designed to reduce the complexity and burden of current drop or injection regimens by creating sustained release one-time or several-month dosage forms. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, DEXTENZA (dexamethasone insert) 0.4 mg for intracanalicular use has completed Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of ocular pain and inflammation following ophthalmic surgery. It is also developing OTX-TP (travoprost insert), which is in Phase 3 clinical development for glaucoma and ocular hypertension. In addition, the company is evaluating injectable drug delivery depots for back-of-the-eye diseases. Further, its commercial product includes the ReSure Sealant, which has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for ophthalmic use. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using proprietary sets of genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Alameda, California. OncoCyte Corporation is a subsidiary of BioTime, Inc.