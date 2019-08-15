Reviewing Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL)’s and Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT)’s results

This is a contrast between Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) and Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) based on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 4 93.34 N/A -1.58 0.00 Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 4 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0.00% -165.8% -80.4% Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. is $13.4, with potential upside of 216.04%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 55.8% and 17.35% respectively. About 3.1% of Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. has 18.84% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 1.75% 0.65% 24.66% 22.05% -14.68% 16.83% Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. -7.14% 32.41% 38.16% 73.86% 100.7% 125.2%

For the past year Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. beats Ocular Therapeutix Inc.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of ocular therapies using its Hydrogel technology. Its product pipeline candidates utilize its platform to provide differentiated drug delivery solutions that are designed to reduce the complexity and burden of current drop or injection regimens by creating sustained release one-time or several-month dosage forms. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, DEXTENZA (dexamethasone insert) 0.4 mg for intracanalicular use has completed Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of ocular pain and inflammation following ophthalmic surgery. It is also developing OTX-TP (travoprost insert), which is in Phase 3 clinical development for glaucoma and ocular hypertension. In addition, the company is evaluating injectable drug delivery depots for back-of-the-eye diseases. Further, its commercial product includes the ReSure Sealant, which has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for ophthalmic use. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc., a nutrition products company, focuses on providing nutrition solutions, including specialty ingredients and consumer brands. The company develops solutions available in various delivery forms. It also offers various specialty ingredients, including premium krill oil and other marine oils, as well as seed oils. The company sells its premium krill oil under the OCEANO3 brand directly to consumers through oceano3.com in Canada and the United States. In addition, Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc. is pursuing opportunities in the prescription drug markets, through its subsidiary, Acasti Pharma Inc., that focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of new krill oil-based forms of omega-3 phospholipid therapies for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.