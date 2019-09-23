Reviewing Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL)’s and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 4 91.13 N/A -1.58 0.00 Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -15.26 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0.00% -165.8% -80.4% Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. has a 2.2 beta, while its volatility is 120.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s 163.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.63 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. are 9.2 and 9.2. Competitively, Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has 7.8 and 7.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s upside potential is 117.39% at a $9 average price target. Competitively the average price target of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. is $23.5, which is potential 243.57% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Millendo Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Ocular Therapeutix Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 55.8% and 59.8%. Insiders owned roughly 3.1% of Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has 7.03% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 1.75% 0.65% 24.66% 22.05% -14.68% 16.83% Millendo Therapeutics Inc. -9.92% -21.96% -38.3% -4.29% -27.88% 23.4%

For the past year Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Ocular Therapeutix Inc.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of ocular therapies using its Hydrogel technology. Its product pipeline candidates utilize its platform to provide differentiated drug delivery solutions that are designed to reduce the complexity and burden of current drop or injection regimens by creating sustained release one-time or several-month dosage forms. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, DEXTENZA (dexamethasone insert) 0.4 mg for intracanalicular use has completed Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of ocular pain and inflammation following ophthalmic surgery. It is also developing OTX-TP (travoprost insert), which is in Phase 3 clinical development for glaucoma and ocular hypertension. In addition, the company is evaluating injectable drug delivery depots for back-of-the-eye diseases. Further, its commercial product includes the ReSure Sealant, which has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for ophthalmic use. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.