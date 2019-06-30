Reviewing Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL)’s and IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)’s results

This is a contrast between Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) and IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 4 87.99 N/A -1.57 0.00 IVERIC bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 1.48 0.94

In table 1 we can see Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and IVERIC bio Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and IVERIC bio Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0.00% -126.3% -76.7% IVERIC bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. has a 1.74 beta, while its volatility is 74.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, IVERIC bio Inc. is 37.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.37 beta.

Liquidity

Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.1 and 6.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor IVERIC bio Inc. are 12 and 12 respectively. IVERIC bio Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Ocular Therapeutix Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and IVERIC bio Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 IVERIC bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$13.4 is Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 204.55%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 52% of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 65.1% of IVERIC bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.5% of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. shares. Comparatively, IVERIC bio Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ocular Therapeutix Inc. -3.49% -2.96% -1.91% -35.25% -47.21% -9.55% IVERIC bio Inc. -3.47% -0.71% -0.71% -37.39% -48.61% 15.83%

For the past year Ocular Therapeutix Inc. had bearish trend while IVERIC bio Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

IVERIC bio Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Ocular Therapeutix Inc.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of ocular therapies using its Hydrogel technology. Its product pipeline candidates utilize its platform to provide differentiated drug delivery solutions that are designed to reduce the complexity and burden of current drop or injection regimens by creating sustained release one-time or several-month dosage forms. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, DEXTENZA (dexamethasone insert) 0.4 mg for intracanalicular use has completed Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of ocular pain and inflammation following ophthalmic surgery. It is also developing OTX-TP (travoprost insert), which is in Phase 3 clinical development for glaucoma and ocular hypertension. In addition, the company is evaluating injectable drug delivery depots for back-of-the-eye diseases. Further, its commercial product includes the ReSure Sealant, which has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for ophthalmic use. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.