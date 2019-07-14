Reviewing Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL)’s and Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN)’s results

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) and Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 4 103.39 N/A -1.57 0.00 Immuron Limited 6 0.00 N/A -0.68 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and Immuron Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and Immuron Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0.00% -126.3% -76.7% Immuron Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and Immuron Limited Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Immuron Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s upside potential is 159.19% at a $13.4 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and Immuron Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 52% and 3.06%. Insiders owned 0.5% of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ocular Therapeutix Inc. -3.49% -2.96% -1.91% -35.25% -47.21% -9.55% Immuron Limited 2% -27.29% -28.09% -43.44% -55.78% -12.24%

For the past year Ocular Therapeutix Inc. has stronger performance than Immuron Limited

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of ocular therapies using its Hydrogel technology. Its product pipeline candidates utilize its platform to provide differentiated drug delivery solutions that are designed to reduce the complexity and burden of current drop or injection regimens by creating sustained release one-time or several-month dosage forms. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, DEXTENZA (dexamethasone insert) 0.4 mg for intracanalicular use has completed Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of ocular pain and inflammation following ophthalmic surgery. It is also developing OTX-TP (travoprost insert), which is in Phase 3 clinical development for glaucoma and ocular hypertension. In addition, the company is evaluating injectable drug delivery depots for back-of-the-eye diseases. Further, its commercial product includes the ReSure Sealant, which has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for ophthalmic use. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Immuron Limited, a microbiome company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral immunotherapeutics for the treatment of various gut medicated diseases in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Research and Development, and HyperImmune Products segments. It has a technology platform that enables a shorter development therapeutic cycle. The company markets and sells Travelan for the prevention of travellersÂ’ diarrhea. Its lead product candidate IMM-124E is in Phase 2b clinical trials for NASH and ASH. The company also has other preclinical immunotherapy pipeline products targeting immune-related diseases. Immuron Limited has a research and development collaboration agreement with the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research (WRAIR) for the development of a Shigella vaccine; and Naval Medical Research Center for the testing of Travelan in cell lines of campylobacter and enterotoxigenic escherichia coli. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Blackburn North, Australia.