Reviewing Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL)’s and Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)’s results

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) and Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 4 96.39 N/A -1.57 0.00 Cytokinetics Incorporated 9 20.66 N/A -1.95 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0.00% -126.3% -76.7% Cytokinetics Incorporated 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s 1.74 beta indicates that its volatility is 74.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Cytokinetics Incorporated’s 101.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.01 beta.

Liquidity

Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.1 and 6.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Cytokinetics Incorporated are 7.1 and 7.1 respectively. Cytokinetics Incorporated therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Ocular Therapeutix Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and Cytokinetics Incorporated can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Cytokinetics Incorporated 0 0 3 3.00

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. has a 178.01% upside potential and an average price target of $13.4. Competitively Cytokinetics Incorporated has an average price target of $15, with potential upside of 20.77%. Based on the results given earlier, Ocular Therapeutix Inc. is looking more favorable than Cytokinetics Incorporated, analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 52% of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. shares and 76.9% of Cytokinetics Incorporated shares. Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.5%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1% of Cytokinetics Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ocular Therapeutix Inc. -3.49% -2.96% -1.91% -35.25% -47.21% -9.55% Cytokinetics Incorporated 19.46% 25.8% 40.53% 50% 14.22% 68.99%

For the past year Ocular Therapeutix Inc. has -9.55% weaker performance while Cytokinetics Incorporated has 68.99% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Cytokinetics Incorporated beats Ocular Therapeutix Inc.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of ocular therapies using its Hydrogel technology. Its product pipeline candidates utilize its platform to provide differentiated drug delivery solutions that are designed to reduce the complexity and burden of current drop or injection regimens by creating sustained release one-time or several-month dosage forms. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, DEXTENZA (dexamethasone insert) 0.4 mg for intracanalicular use has completed Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of ocular pain and inflammation following ophthalmic surgery. It is also developing OTX-TP (travoprost insert), which is in Phase 3 clinical development for glaucoma and ocular hypertension. In addition, the company is evaluating injectable drug delivery depots for back-of-the-eye diseases. Further, its commercial product includes the ReSure Sealant, which has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for ophthalmic use. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Its lead drug candidate is Tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal troponin activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and orphan medicinal product designation by the European Medicines Agency. The company is preparing for the commercialization of Tirasemtiv in North America and Europe, as well as has granted an option to Astellas Pharma Inc. for development and commercialization in other countries. The company has strategic alliances with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator that is in two ongoing Phase II clinical trials enrolling patients with spinal muscular atrophy and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, as well as other indications associated with muscle weakness; and with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with heart failure. Amgen Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil with a sublicense held by Servier for commercialization in Europe and other countries; and Astellas Pharma Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil and related compounds. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.