Reviewing Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL)’s and Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)’s results

Since Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) and Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 4 91.13 N/A -1.58 0.00 Coherus BioSciences Inc. 18 12.58 N/A -2.66 0.00

In table 1 we can see Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0.00% -165.8% -80.4% Coherus BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% -120.3%

Risk & Volatility

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. has a 2.2 beta, while its volatility is 120.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s 205.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 3.05 beta.

Liquidity

Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 9.2 and 9.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Coherus BioSciences Inc. are 3.8 and 3.8 respectively. Ocular Therapeutix Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Coherus BioSciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and Coherus BioSciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Coherus BioSciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s consensus price target is $9, while its potential upside is 117.39%. On the other hand, Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s potential upside is 54.88% and its consensus price target is $33.67. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Ocular Therapeutix Inc. is looking more favorable than Coherus BioSciences Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and Coherus BioSciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 55.8% and 97.45% respectively. Insiders held roughly 3.1% of Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Coherus BioSciences Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 1.75% 0.65% 24.66% 22.05% -14.68% 16.83% Coherus BioSciences Inc. -5.51% -25.31% 5.45% 28.69% -6.56% 85.86%

For the past year Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Coherus BioSciences Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Ocular Therapeutix Inc. beats Coherus BioSciences Inc.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of ocular therapies using its Hydrogel technology. Its product pipeline candidates utilize its platform to provide differentiated drug delivery solutions that are designed to reduce the complexity and burden of current drop or injection regimens by creating sustained release one-time or several-month dosage forms. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, DEXTENZA (dexamethasone insert) 0.4 mg for intracanalicular use has completed Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of ocular pain and inflammation following ophthalmic surgery. It is also developing OTX-TP (travoprost insert), which is in Phase 3 clinical development for glaucoma and ocular hypertension. In addition, the company is evaluating injectable drug delivery depots for back-of-the-eye diseases. Further, its commercial product includes the ReSure Sealant, which has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for ophthalmic use. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc., a late-stage clinical biologics platform company, focuses on developing and commercializing biosimilar products worldwide. The companyÂ’s product candidates include CHS-1701, a pegfilgrastim biosimilar candidate, which is used for the treatment of febrile neutropenia; CHS-0214, an etanercept biosimilar candidate, which is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of ankylosing spondylitis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriasis; and CHS-5217, a bevacizumab biosimilar candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, nonÂ–small cell lung cancer, metastatic kidney cancer, advanced cervical cancer, platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, and recurrent glioblastoma. Its product candidates also comprise CHS-1420, an adalimumab biosimilar candidate, which is in various phases of clinical trials to treat ankylosing spondylitis, BehÃ§et's Disease, CrohnÂ’s Disease, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis; and CHS-3351, a ranibizumab biosimilar candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of neovascular (wet) age-related macular, degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. has license agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited; Baxalta Incorporated, Baxalta US Inc., and Baxalta GmbH; Genentech, Inc.; and Selexis SA. The company was formerly known as BioGenerics, Inc. and changed its name to Coherus Biosciences, Inc. in April 2012. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.